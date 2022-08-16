Missoula City Council seeking applicants for mayor

MISSOULA - The Missoula City Council is now accepting applications to fill the vacancy for the Office of Mayor following Mayor John Engen’s death on Monday.

The person appointed will serve until a successor is elected in the next municipal election.

The position will be open for nomination and election during the 2023 municipal election to serve out the remainder of Mayor Engen’s term which ends on the first Monday in January of 2026.

To be eligible to serve as Mayor, an applicant must:

be registered to vote; and

live in the City of Missoula city limits; and

have been a resident of the state for at least three years; and

have been a city resident for at least two years preceding the appointment to office or an area that has been annexed by the city; and

be at least 21 years of age.

The position currently pays $8,284.52 per month plus City of Missoula benefits.

WEB EXTRA: Missoula mayor succession guidelines

Click here for additional information or to apply online or visit City Hall and request an application at the security desk. People with questions about the application process, contact City Clerk Marty Rehbein at 406-552-6078 or rehbeinm@ci.missoula.mt.us . Applications will be accepted until Aug. 26, 2022, at 12 p.m. Mountain Time. Late applications will not be accepted.

By law, the City Council has 30 days to fill a vacancy in an elected office. City Council rule 31 establishes the procedures City Council uses to fill a vacancy in an elected City office. The Council rule requires that applications be accepted for 10 calendar days.

During the Aug. 29 Missoula City Council meeting, each council person may select one candidate to interview during the Committee of the Whole meeting on Sept. 7. The interview order will be determined by a random drawing.

The City Council is scheduled to make the final decision about the appointment on Sept. 12. A majority vote of the members in office is required meaning an applicant must receive seven votes.