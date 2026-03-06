Missoula County Commissioners hear from developers, public on proposed development near Bonner

MISSOULA — Blackfoot Crossing, LLC is looking to turn 107 acres into a neighborhood and travel plaza.

To do so, developer Gregory Morse needs to change the zoning.

The Missoula County Commissioners held a packed meeting on March 5 to discuss options and hear from the public.

Located within a targeted economic development district sun-setting in the next three years, the developer says a proposed travel plaza would put money back into Missoula County's general fund.

However, the former lumber yard would need to be zoned appropriately. Morse said he's looking to change the zoning to commercially centered.

The development would have at least 355 homes, yet not more than 400. A sewer system would be created to serve the neighborhood.

Many area residents oppose the truck stop aspect since there is already a Town Pump across the road.

Locals are, however, in favor of neighborhood centered zoning with community-centric businesses to bring in more money.

"We believe this development would significantly reduce the area's desirability as a place to live, visit, and raise a family," West Riverside Resident Mark Metzger said during the public hearing. "The 'No New Bonner Truck Stop' party and hundreds of locals we reached out to recommend that the county commissioners deny the developer's request for a commercial center, CC, zoning."

The County Commissioners did not finalize any decisions during Thursday's meeting due to time constraints.

The decision, along with further public comment, is scheduled for March 12.

To read more about the project, including traffic specifics, click here.