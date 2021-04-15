Watch
Missoula county health board to relax COVID-19 restrictions

MTN News
Missoula County COVID-19 Changes
Posted at 3:56 PM, Apr 15, 2021
MISSOULA — At Thursday's Missoula County Board of Health meeting, the board adopted changes to the county-wide COVID-19 restrictions.

The rules will now become recommendations.

On May 11, when 60% of eligible Missoula County residents receive their first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, the mask mandate will lift and become a recommendation.

You will still need to keep the masks on for large gatherings of 50 people or more.

Things like social distancing in public spaces, like bars and businesses, will also become a recommendation.

Missoula City-County Health Environmental Director Shannon Therriault emphasized in Thursday's Missoula county health board meeting that Missoulians will still have the option to follow CDC recommendations they see fit.

"Really the expectation and the hope is that most people in Missoula will still wear face coverings when it goes to recommendations especially in public places where it's hard to maintain 6-foot distancing", said Therriault.

If the case number incident rate increases past the 25 metric, officials may consider reinstating the mandates.

