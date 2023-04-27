Missoula County voters encouraged to drop ballots off for May 2 election

MISSOULA - The school and special election will take place on May 2, 2023.

The Missoula County Elections Office is encouraging voters to drop off their ballots instead of mailing them to ensure they will be counted.

Voters can drop off their ballots on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Elections Center at 140 North Russell Street in Missoula.

The following drop-off locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day only:



Bonner Elementary School, 9045 Hwy. 200

Clinton Elementary School, 20359 E. Mullan Road

Frenchtown Fire Station, 16875 Marion St.

Hellgate Elementary School, 2385 Flynn Lane

Lolo Elementary School, 11395 Hwy. 93 S.

Missoula County Elections Center, 140 N. Russell St. (ADA voting equipped)

Missoula County Fairgrounds, between the Fairgrounds and the YMCA off Russell St. (drive-thru)

Seeley Lake Elementary School, 200 School Lane

Target Range Elementary School, 4095 South Ave. W.

Voters must return their ballots by 8 p.m. on Election Day and postmarks are not sufficient. The U.S. Postal Service recommends mailing ballots no later than seven days before the election, which was Tuesday, April 25.

Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman reports that as of April 26, about 28% of the ballots mailed out for the May 2 election have been returned.

“Historical voter turnouts for school and special district elections are just under 35%,” Seaman said. “We want all eligible voters to vote, so make sure to drop your ballot off at the Elections Center or one of our Election Day drop-off locations to make sure your vote counts. If you haven’t seen your ballot yet, contact us at 406-258-4751. We also want folks to note that the only drive-thru drop-off is between the fairgrounds and the YMCA on Russell Street.”

Residents who need to register to vote, change their address or make most other updates to their registration, they must do so in person at the Missoula County Elections Office.

By law, the office will be closed to new voter registration between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday, May 1. However, voters may still drop off a ballot, receive a replacement ballot, or pick up an undeliverable ballot during that time.

Voter registration will be available on Election Day voter registration will be available. Voters can also visit the Elections Center to receive a replacement ballot, pick up an undeliverable ballot and access other voter services. The Elections Center is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day,

All voters in line at the Elections Center at 8 p.m. will be served.

Voters can check that their address and other information are up to date online at myvoterpageMT.com.