MISSOULA — A Missoula man accused of fatally shooting a man who had been ordered to leave his brother's apartment complex made his initial appearance Friday before Missoula Justice Court Judge Alex Beal, who set bail at $500,000.

Skime is charged with one count of deliberate homicide. The state has also filed a dangerous weapon sentencing enhancement, noting that a firearm was used in the commission of the offense.

The incident began on the evening of Nov. 18, 2026, when Skime called 911 at approximately 7:51 p.m. to report that a man, later identified as Darren Webster, was inside his brother's apartment on the 1100 block of 34th Street in Missoula. Skime identified his brother as J.S. and told dispatchers that Webster had been providing alcohol to J.S., who has a traumatic brain injury and was not supposed to have alcohol.

Missoula Police responded and met with Skime and J.S. in the parking lot of J.S.'s apartment. Skime reported to police that Webster was inside the apartment. Police entered the apartment where they directed him to leave and advised Webster he trespassed.

According to the affidavit, Skime had been keeping close watch on his brother throughout that day. Skime was notified earlier in the day that a neighbor had called in a welfare check on J.S. At approximately 9 a.m., Skime entered J.S.'s apartment to check on him and noticed food and garbage strewn about as well as the smell of cigarette smoke, noting that J.S. does not smoke. Skime reported an uneasy feeling about the circumstances and checked on J.S. two additional times that day. At around 7:30 p.m., during his last check-in, Skime found Webster and J.S. smoking inside the apartment. Webster reportedly told Skime he was not leaving, prompting the 911 call.

At approximately 8:40 p.m., Missoula Police officers were alerted to a reported gunshot and that a person had been shot. At approximately 8:41 p.m., Skime called 911 to report that he had shot someone and that he did not know where the victim was. Skime reported that Webster was back near J.S.'s apartment and located somewhere outside, and that the gun he had used was inside his vehicle.

Police arrived back on scene at 8:44 p.m. and saw Skime talking on the phone, standing in a grassy area between J.S.'s apartment and where he had last seen Webster. Police found Webster approximately 70 yards west of J.S.'s apartment in a park-type area, slumped near a bench, with a pool of blood on the bench. Upon inspection, MPD observed an apparent bullet entry wound at the top of Webster's left shoulder. No exit wound was observed. Missoula police officers began life-saving measures until Emergency Medical Services arrived and transported Webster to St. Patrick Hospital.

Skime pointed officers to a gray Mazda with Montana plates, where police observed a firearm between the driver's seat and center console. With Skime's consent, police retrieved the firearm — a Sig Sauer .40 pistol. While on scene, one 40mm shell casing approximately 27 feet from where Webster was found.

According to charging documents, Skime told police he expressed concerns for J.S.'s safety, confirmed he knew Webster was still in the area and approached him. Skime stood on the grass while Webster was seated on the concrete bench, then told Webster to leave. Webster refused. Skime said Webster then stood up and threatened him.

"I'll shoot you," Skime said Webster told him.

Skime stated that Webster was not reaching for anything and that he did not observe Webster with a weapon. Skime said he feared for his life and shot Webster, according to charging documents.

Shortly after arriving at St. Patrick Hospital, Webster died from his injuries.

Skime's next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 30, 2026.

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