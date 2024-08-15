Missoula man dies in Highway 93 rollover crash near Evaro

MISSOULA — A 53-year-old Missoula man died in a pickup truck crash on U.S. Highway 93 near Evaro on Wednesday night.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened shortly after 11 p.m.

The victim was heading south on U.S. Highway 93 near mile marker 5 when his pickup went off the road, hit a guardrail and then rolled over, blocking both southbound lanes.

The driver, who MHP reports was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the Ford F350. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The MHP report states that alcohol is believed to have played a role in the crash which remains under investigation.

The victim's name has not been released.