NewsMissoula County Actions Facebook Tweet Email Missoula Municipal Primary Results Katie Miller/MTN News Posted at 8:05 PM, Sep 14, 2021 and last updated 2021-09-14 22:53:50-04 Click here to view the (unofficial results) from the Sept. 14, 2021, Missoula Municipal Primary Election Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Morning News Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Morning News HeadlinesNewsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader