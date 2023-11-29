Missoula non-profit sells trees to help women in recovery

MISSOULA — Adult and Teen Challenge has set up a Christmas tree lot at the Christian Life Center on South Russell Street, where all of the proceeds go toward helping women recover from life-threatening addictions.

The program helps women remain sober through community engagement such as volunteering and attending group meetings.

The work is entirely funded by communication donations, which makes the tree lot important this time of year. The non-profit is funded entirely by community donations and they use the tree lot as a way to help students in the program learn to engage with the community.

“We’re definitely not the first thought, but the community is showing up and then they get to learn about our organization," said Adult Teen Challenge Director Jamie Rindal. "And the really awesome thing about when you buy a tree from our tree lot is you’re actually putting hope within reach and you could be saving a woman’s life. And you’re not just going to interact [just] anybody — you’re going to interact with the staff at Adult and Teen Challenge — and you’re actually going to interact with the women that are participants in the program as well.”

The lot will be open seven days a week through the holiday season. Learn more about Adult and Teen Challenge here.