Missoula Parks and Recreation seeking volunteers to update master parks plan

MISSOULA — Missoula Parks and Recreation is looking for some volunteers.

Parks and Rec is looking for residents to help shape the future of the community's parks, recreation, trails, and open spaces.

Volunteers are being sought to be part of a Parks, Recreation, Open Space, and Trails (PROST) Master Plan Community Working Group. Residents of all backgrounds, interests, ages and abilities are encouraged to apply by October 13, 2023, at www.missoulaparks.org.

Working group members will help guide the PROST planning process, which updates the 2004 Master Parks and Recreation Plan and sets the City's course for parks, recreation, open space, and trails planning for the next 10 to 15 years.

"A diverse, representative working group is critical to developing a plan that meets the needs of all Missoula residents," Parks and Recreation Director Donna Gaukler said. "We want participants with different backgrounds, interests, ages, cultures, neighborhoods, abilities, experiences, and perspectives. Varied voices and viewpoints will lead to a more equitable, accessible, and engaging parks and recreation system for all."

The Community Working Group's (CWG) 15-20 members will meet approximately seven times via hybrid in-person/online meetings between November 2023 and November 2024.

"This is our community's plan — your voice and lived experiences are critical to creating the vision and guiding decision-making. Community collaboration makes all the difference in creating an inclusive, resident-driven PROST Master Plan," Gaukler said. "We hope residents join us for the wide variety of public engagement options we’re launching early next year."

Missoula Parks and Recreation will announce public open houses, focus groups, a community-wide survey, and online participation options at https://www.engagemissoula.com/ in early 2024.