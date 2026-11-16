Missoula police arrest suspect accused of robbing S. Higgins Circle K at gunpoint, demanding cash

MISSOULA — A suspect is in custody after police say he produced a firearm during a robbery at a Missoula Circle K and left with cash.

The robbery happened at the Circle K in the 600 block of S. Higgins early Monday morning.

Police say the suspect produced a firearm and demanded money, then left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Law enforcement issued an alert while searching for the suspect. Officers located a person matching the description near the intersection of Milwaukee Street and Russell Street.

The case has been assigned to a detective. Police say there is no request for assistance from the public at this time.

The suspect is currently in custody at the Missoula County Detention Center.

MTN is not identifying the suspect until they are formally charged.

