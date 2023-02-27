Watch Now
Missoula Police Chief Jaeson White announces retirement

Posted at 1:55 PM, Feb 27, 2023
MISSOULA - Missoula Police Chief Jaeson White has announced he will be retiring from his post.

Chief White has spent a total of 34 years of service, including the last three as Chief of Police in Missoula. White's retirement will be effective at the end of March.

“It has been my privilege to serve the men and women of the Missoula Police Department and this community,” said Chief White. “The Missoula Police Department is an excellent organization, and I am honored to have had the opportunity to help continue to move it forward. After 34 years in the law enforcement profession, it is time to enjoy the slower pace of life offered by retirement.”

“Chief White has had a distinguished 34-year career in law enforcement,” said Mayor Jordan Hess. “We’re pleased that he chose to spend the last three years with us, and we’re grateful for his thoughtful leadership.”

The search will now begin for a new Missoula Chief of Police.

