Missoula police investigate shots fired near 13th and Kemp

MISSOULA — Missoula police are investigating a shots fired incident near South 13th Street and Kemp Street.

Officers with the Missoula Police Department responded to reports of shots fired in the area shortly before 6:30 a.m. Friday. Two adult males believed to be related to the incident have been detained.

During the initial response, it was reported that another involved party may have been injured. Officers searched the area but have not located an injured individual, and the report of an injured party has not been confirmed.

Officers and detectives are continuing efforts to identify and locate any additional individuals involved. The investigation remains ongoing.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who may know the identity or whereabouts of other individuals involved, is asked to contact 911. Those wishing to remain anonymous may report information through Crime Stoppers at 406-721-4444.

