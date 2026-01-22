Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Missoula police investigate suspicious activity after blood found on River Road

MISSOULA — Missoula police are investigating suspicious activity in the 1600 block of River Road after blood was discovered at the location.

Officers and detectives responded to the area Tuesday and conducted an initial investigation after someone reported finding what appeared to be blood, according to the Missoula Police Department.

Detectives are actively following up on the information, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Investigators are asking for the public's help. Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity, has relevant information, or has video surveillance from the area between late Monday evening and Tuesday afternoon should contact the Missoula Police Department's non-emergency line at (406) 552-6300.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available and appropriate.

