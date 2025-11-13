Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
UPDATE: Body of adult male discovered by hiker near Kim Williams Trail

Police investigation.jpg
Larry Chase
UPDATE 5:49 p.m.- The Missoula Police Department has confirmed that the body of an adult male was discovered by a hiker near mile marker three of the Kim Williams Trail.

Detectives are on the scene and are in the beginning stages of the investigation, according to MPD Public Information Officer Whitney Bennett.

We will continue to keep you updated.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Missoula Police Department is investigating the report of a possible body discovered near the east end of the Kim Williams Trail along the river, Wednesday night.

Officers are currently in the area investigating the report, according to MPD Public Information Officer Whitney Bennett.

We will continue to keep you updated as we learn more.

