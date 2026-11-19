MISSOULA — A suspect was arrested after a deadly shooting that took place Wednesday night, according to the Missoula Police Department.

Nolen Skime was arrested for homicide in connection with the incident, according to the Missoula Police Department. He is being held in the Missoula County Detention Facility.

Around 9 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man shot in the 1100 block of 34th Street. Missoula police say the man was taken to the hospital after crews attempted life-saving measures. He later died from his injuries.

Missoula police say they believe the suspect and victim knew each other, adding that this was an isolated incident.

This incident remains under investigation.