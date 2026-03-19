Missoula police use grappler to stop armed suspect near downtown

MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department used a vehicle grappler to stop an armed suspect wanted on a $250,000 warrant out of Ravalli County before he could reach the central business area during peak hours on Wednesday, according to a press release from MPD.

The incident happened while MPD assisted the FBI Montana Regional Violent Crime Task Force — a multi-agency team including the FBI, Missoula County Sheriff's Office, Kalispell Police Department, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office and Montana Probation and Parole.

Missoula Police Department

As the suspect's vehicle headed toward Downtown Missoula, an MPD corporal deployed a grappler on the Beartracks Bridge, bringing it to a controlled stop. No injuries were reported.

Missoula Police Department

The grappler attaches to a suspect vehicle's rear axle or tire, allowing officers to immobilize it without a high-speed chase. MPD has equipped its supervisor fleet trucks with the devices, calling it a non-lethal step forward in pursuit safety for the public, suspects and officers.