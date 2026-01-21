Missoula police warn residents to lock doors after string of burglaries

MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department is urging residents to take basic security precautions after a string of recent residential burglaries, many involving unlocked doors.

Officers were in the 1200 block of Waverly on Monday searching for a burglary suspect who may have attempted to enter additional homes in the area. In most cases, entry was made through unlocked doors, though some incidents involved forced entry by kicking in doors.

The suspect is believed to be taking cash and other valuables from targeted homes.

Police are reminding residents to lock doors and windows and avoid leaving cash or other valuables in plain view. Many of the recent burglaries may have been preventable with these basic security measures.

Residents in the area are asked to review any home security or doorbell camera footage and report if they believe their residence may have been entered or targeted, even if nothing was taken.

Homeowners who believe they may be a victim or who have video footage from their property that may be related are asked to contact Detective Todd Horton at 406-552-6286.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity in progress should call 911 immediately.

