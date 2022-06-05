Missoula Pride Parade brings hundreds out to celebrate

MISSOULA — June is Pride Month, and celebrations across Montana have begun. Here in Missoula, the first week of Pride is marked with the Pride Parade.

It was a day full of smiling people and bright colors as Missoula celebrated with the downtown parade.

Starting at the XXX’s off Higgins Street and making their way to Main street, Pride supporters march through downtown.

Hundreds of people show their support with pride flags, colorful makeup, outfits, and the rainy weather even brought out some rainbow umbrellas.

Along the way, there were booths that advocate for the health and visibility of the LGBTQ community.

After a two-year COVID hiatus, community members say they are happy to be back celebrating this month in person.

“It’s nice to be able to come out again as a community and do so relatively safely and to have people enjoy that," said Ian Earley, Pride Parade participant.