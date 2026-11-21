MISSOULA — Budget constraints made leaders at the Missoula Public Library consider changing how the organization and its rural branches operate.

They were pondering closing the main branch on Sundays and ending service at the Frenchtown branch, that area's only library, altogether.

Instead, Frenchtown will remain open, and in Missoula, Sundays will stay as normal on the schedule while Monday through Saturday, the library will adjust hours.

"Opening a little bit later, Monday through Saturday. So, we'll open at 10 AM during those days," library director Slaven Lee told MTN, noting the self-service hour will begin at 9 a.m.

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Missoula Public Library shifts hours, keeps Frenchtown branch open amid budget constraints

The Missoula Public Library has had flat funding of $1 million in voted mills yearly since 2006.

However, its operating budget reaches nearly $4.2 million.

"Until we're able to pass something in an election, we're just trying to cut back a little bit," Lee said.

There was potential that the Frenchtown branch of the library would close. However, a $50,000 donation is keeping those doors open.

"We were just looking at which ones were the most expensive, which means we're considering either reducing hours at Frenchtown or closing the Frenchtown library. But, thanks to the Headwaters Foundation, they gave us a grant to keep our rural branches operating as they are right now," Lee explained.

The library board of trustees is meeting in December to decide when the best time to run a levy would be.

Hours will change at the Missoula Public Library on weekdays and Saturdays starting in January.

"We will need to revisit probably in six months and see if the opening later is working and see if we need to do anything else," Lee said.