MRA looking into feasibility of ice ribbon, winter recreation in Caras Park

MISSOULA - Part of a long-term plan to enhance downtown Missoula, an ice ribbon, is in the works for Caras Park.

The Missoula Redevelopment Agency (MRA) is working to provide year-round recreation and relaxation opportunities for downtown through the 2020 North Riverside Parks and Trails Plan.

"You want to send the kids off for a couple of hours to go ice skating, they could go down to Caras Park and go ice skating. Maybe there are some food trucks, hot cocoa, maybe some little fire pits," MRA Senior Redevelopment Project Manager Annette Marchesseault told MTN.

Looking to get more winter use out of Caras Park, the ice ribbon would be built more like a skating track rather than a circular rink.

MRA is conducting a feasibility study to see where the ribbon would be best suited.

"We're looking at creative ideas, so we want to answer questions about the feasibility of what's shown. If it's not feasible, what are some other alternatives?" Marchesseault said.

The study will begin early next year once MRA selects a contractor. Marchesseault notes it would take around nine months to complete, along with public input.

A timeline for construction hasn't been established.