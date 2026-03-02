Missoula Reserve Street traffic diverted during self-harm crisis response

MISSOULA — Missoula police diverted traffic near a pedestrian footbridge on South Reserve Street on Monday after officers located an individual experiencing a self-harm crisis, according to the Missoula Police Department.

Out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the safety of the individual and the public, officers temporarily diverted traffic in the area, police said.

Accident investigators, the Missoula Fire Department and Community Service Specialists also responded to assist as needed.

Through coordinated efforts and communication, officers were able to safely engage with the individual, who ultimately moved to a secure location to receive appropriate assistance and support.

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available. You can call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.