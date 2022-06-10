Missoula Temporary Safe Outdoor Space moving to new location

MISSOULA - The Missoula County Commissioners have approved a contract to move the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space (TSOS) that is currently located off US Highway 93.

The homeless shelter will be relocated to a new area near Broadway and Mullan Road in Missoula.

The WGM Group of Missoula will be brought on for site construction and the lot will hold hard-sided shelters made by a company named Pallet.

The Missoula County Commissioners explained during a Thursday public meeting why the shelter is moving.

"The current site is temporary. It's privately owned and that's the arrangement we made with the landowner is that it would be temporary,” Commissioner Josh Slotnick said. “This site we own. The County owns the property."

The contract is for more than $70,000 and the goal is to have the new site operational by this fall.