Woman accused of operating meth lab in Missoula County

MISSOULA - A woman is in jail accused of operating a meth lab at a rental apartment in Missoula County.

A press release states on Nov. 4, the Missoula Drug Task Force, and the Montana National Guard 83rd Civil Support Team conducted an operation at a suspected clandestine methamphetamine laboratory at an address between Lolo and Florence.

The landlord of the resident was contacted by a parent of the renter who stated she had not heard from her daughter in several days.

Upon attempting to check on the resident, the landlord discovered what appeared to be a methamphetamine lab.

The landlord contacted law enforcement and Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the incident.

After viewing video, clandestine laboratory-certified members of the Missoula Drug Task Force confirmed the presence of a complex methamphetamine laboratory in the residence.

A search warrant of the residence was obtained and executed and members of the Missoula Drug Task Force, assisted by the MT National Guard 83rd Civil Support Team — that responded to the site and conducted hazard mitigation and evidence collection efforts.

The resident was not present at the time and an arrest warrant for a 39-year-old, Kerri Eversole, was issued.

She was later arrested by Missoula Police officers and is being held in the Missoula County Detention Center on $75,000 bond.

