Missoula woman dies in one-vehicle crash on I-90 near Columbus

GREAT FALLS — A 60-year-old woman from Missoula died in a one-vehicle crash on Sunday, January 7, 2024.
According to the Montana Highway Patrol, it happened at about 10:30 a.m. along I-90 near Columbus.
The woman — the only person in the Ford F-150 pickup truck — was eastbound and hit a patch of ice, losing control of the vehicle.
She overcorrected and the vehicle went off the left side of the road, rolling several times.
The woman was taken to a medical facility in Stillwater County and then was transferred to a Billings medical facility, where she later died due from her injuries.
The name of the woman has not been released.
According to the MHP, the woman was wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol/drugs were not factors in the crash, but speed may have played a role.