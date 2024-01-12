Missoula woman dies in one-vehicle crash on I-90 near Columbus

GREAT FALLS — A 60-year-old woman from Missoula died in a one-vehicle crash on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, it happened at about 10:30 a.m. along I-90 near Columbus.

The woman — the only person in the Ford F-150 pickup truck — was eastbound and hit a patch of ice, losing control of the vehicle.

MTN News

She overcorrected and the vehicle went off the left side of the road, rolling several times.

The woman was taken to a medical facility in Stillwater County and then was transferred to a Billings medical facility, where she later died due from her injuries.

The name of the woman has not been released.

According to the MHP, the woman was wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol/drugs were not factors in the crash, but speed may have played a role.

