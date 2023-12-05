Missoula's Community Medical Center breaks ground on new heart & vascular center  

Community Medical Center (CMC) has broken ground on a new and expanded $17.9 million heart and vascular center in Missoula.

The project includes a renovation and a new 19,015 square-foot expansion along with two cardiac cath labs, 12 exam rooms and expanded clinical areas.

“The population in Western Montana is not just getting older, it is also expected to grow among those 65+ over the next 10 years," said CMC Chief Executive Officer Bob Gomes. “We want to be prepared to care for these patients by ensuring easy access to cardiologists and providing the latest technology for life-saving care – all in a comfortable environment.”

The new center will be located next to the current heart and vascular center on the CMC campus off South Avenue.

It will include a distinct non-invasive cardiovascular diagnostic testing area, space for two cardiac catheterization labs, twelve new exam rooms and expanded clinical support areas.

Community Medical Center is part of Lifepoint Health.