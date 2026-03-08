Missoula's new indoor bounce park offers fun for kids, free relaxation for parents

MISSOULA — Missoula families have a new option for burning off energy during the winter months. Bitterroot Bouncers, a new indoor park, is now open in the Garden City.

The park is housed in the old Women's Club, which is also home to Treasure State Studios, a film production space.

"We had the opportunity to purchase Bitterroot Bouncers and we put it here in the old Women's club," co-owner John Nilles said.

Check out Missoula's new indoor bounce park:

John Nilles and co-owner Anna Nilles, parents themselves, said they wanted to create a space for families to enjoy throughout the year.

"There aren't a lot of options in the colder months, and when John said we should I buy this I was like hmmmm… he was right," Anna Nilles said.

The bounce house is open to children ages 2 to 12, and parents are welcome to come and relax for free.

"As parents with small children we know how rewarding and exhausting it is at the same time being a parent, we're trying to make everything as easy as possible so parents can come chill and relax, and the kids have the time of their lives," John Nilles said.

The building also serves a dual purpose. John Nilles said the space is versatile and will continue to be used for film productions.

"This building is also the home of Treasure State Studios, and in between films we have Bitterroot Bouncers set up," John Nilles said.

Bitterroot Bouncers also hosts birthday parties and offers bounce house rentals for private events. Fore more information click here here.