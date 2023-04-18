Montana Department of Transportation installing 150 miles of median cable rail

MISSOULA - The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is beginning a road safety project along two interstate highways.

MDT is beginning a four-phase project by installing high-tension cable rail along sections of Interstate 90 in the Missoula, Butte, and Bozeman areas and Interstate 15 in the Butte and Helena areas.

Construction work in the Missoula and Bozeman areas will get underway this spring as weather permits.

“High-tension cable rail has proven to reduce the severity of crashes and prevent fatal crashes caused by vehicles crossing the median into oncoming traffic,” said MDT Missoula District Administrator Bob Vosen.

MDT officials note the Median High-Tension Cable Rail project will provide a flexible barrier of steel cable mounted on steel posts in the center median.

The cable is designed to reduce crash impact and redirect vehicles from crossing into opposing traffic, according to a news release.

A steel cable rail will be installed across 150 miles of roadway from start to finish.

Poteet Construction will be installing the cable over a span of 48 miles from near the Wye to the Bearmouth area.

Coral Construction Company will be working on a little over 40 miles from the Three Forks area to Bear Canyon, in 2023.

The company was also awarded the Butte area phase scheduled for construction in 2024.

The Missoula and Bozeman area phases are expected to be completed in 2024, but that could change depending on to weather and other unforeseen circumstances.

MDT anticipates minimal travel impacts with only minor travel delays expected.

Motorists should expect single-lane closures and reduced speeds when passing through active work zones.

Weekly updates will be available during construction. For more information visit www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/mtmcr/.

