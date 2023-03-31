Montana Snowbowl issues statement after 4-year-old thrown from lift

MISSOULA - Montana Snowbowl issued a statement on social media Thursday night following an incident where a 4-year-old child was thrown from a lift.

Snowbowl says the incident happened March 19, 2023, after the Snowpark lift chair swung into Tower 1 immediately after loading.

The child was then thrown from the chair. In an article by the Missoulian, they reported the child was not critically hurt.

MTN News has reached out to the family and to Snowbowl for comment but has not heard back yet.

Snowbowl released the following statement on social media:

Snowbowl says the Snowpark chair is closed while they work with the U.S. Forest Service and the engineer who designed the lift.