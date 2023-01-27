Montana VA to host open house at Missoula clinic

MISSOULA - The Montana VA Health Care System will be hosting an at the David J. Thatcher VA Clinic in Missoula.

The open house on will allow Montana veterans and their families to enroll in VA healthcare and learn about available healthcare programs — including new policy updates such as the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act.

VA officials add the open house is being held to celebrate the first anniversary of the clinic’s opening.

The open house will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 3, 2023, at 3885 West Broadway Street in Missoula and will include informational programs and materials for Veterans and their families.

Veterans can learn about Eligibility and Enrollment, Women’s Health, Whole Health, Caregiver Support, and the Veterans Benefits Administration. Veterans may also receive a toxic exposure screening and learn about new healthcare options under the PACT Act.

“The Montana VA has one, single-minded focus – Veterans,” said Montana VA Executive Director, Dr. Judy Hayman. “We are here for our veterans and their families. On the anniversary of our new clinic in Missoula, we are opening our doors and inviting veterans to see the beautiful state-of-the-art facility and learn more about the high-quality healthcare services that we provide."

The Missoula VA clinic provides 60,000 square feet of space, effectively tripling the size of the previous clinic which is named after Missoula-native, David J. Thatcher, who was a Doolittle Raider during WW II.

Montana VA information, updates, and events are available on the Montana VA website and Facebook page.