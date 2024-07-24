Watch Now
Moose on the loose pays a visit to the University of Montana (video)

Tracy Robert video
UM Moose
Posted at 3:47 PM, Jul 24, 2024

MISSOULA — A moose paid a visit to the University of Montana on Wednesday.

The one-year-old moose wandered onto to the soccer field and then headed over to the UM golf course.

UM stated on social media that Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks is responding to the moose sightings.

