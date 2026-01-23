Most of Mt. Jumbo closed for winter to protect elk herd amid increased trespassing

MISSOULA — Missoula Parks and Recreation is reminding outdoor enthusiasts that most of Mount Jumbo remains closed to recreational use through March 15 to protect wintering wildlife, as officials report increased trespassing likely due to mild weather conditions.

The seasonal closure, which began December 1, protects the mountain's elk herd of approximately 120 animals, along with deer and other wildlife that move to lower elevations during winter months to search for food in their traditional winter range.

"Trespassing during the winter closure can negatively impact the herd through habituation to people or a decline in animal health and could even cause them to abandon their current winter range," according to city officials.

Missoula Municipal Code 12.40 prohibits trespassing during the wildlife closure, with violators facing fines up to $500. Officials ask residents to call 911 to report violations and provide descriptions of trespassers and vehicle information when possible.

If trespassing continues, trails that normally remain open during the winter closure may be closed to ensure the safety of the Mt. Jumbo elk herd.

Several trails on Mount Jumbo remain open year-round, including the U.S. West road above I-90 and the lower L trail up to the L, both accessible from the Cherry Street trailhead. Dogs must be leashed on open trails and owners must remove pet waste.

Additional winter hiking options include the North Hills, Mount Sentinel, Rattlesnake Greenway, and areas in Pattee Canyon, Blue Mountain, and Rattlesnake Recreation Areas.

Officials warn that hiking or skiing off-trail is strictly prohibited in closure areas due to potential avalanche conditions that could develop once snow accumulates.

The Missoula Trails map is available online at missoulamaps.com or at Currents Aquatics Center, 600 Cregg Lane in McCormick Park. More information about the elk herd and closure area maps are available at www.ci.missoula.mt.us/206/Conservation-Lands-Closures.

