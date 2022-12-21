Music provides sweet send-off at Missoula airport

MISSOULA - The Missoula airport seemed a little warmer on Tuesday as a small group of string instrumentalists gathered to perform for travelers.

The Garden City Strings is a group of students from the MOLLI, the lifelong learning center at the University of Montana that offers courses for people 50 years and older.

The group took courses together and have been meeting every week since to practice their instruments.

The small orchestra is made of about 20 members, and they host only a few concerts each year. B

They mainly they gather for their lifelong love for their instrument and their passion for music.

The group helped get passengers ready for their midday flights.

