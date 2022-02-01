Watch
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Name of Missoula stabbing victim released

items.[0].image.alt
Hannah Hislop/MTN News
A female was found dead in a residence in the 1200 block of S. 1st St. W in Missoula on Jan. 24, 2022.
Missoula Fatal Stabbing
Posted at 3:07 PM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 17:23:04-05

MISSOULA - Authorities have released the name of the woman who was found stabbed to death late last month in Missoula.

Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott has identified the victim as Angela M. Cole, 39, of Missoula.

Cole was found dead on Jan. 24 at a residence in the 1200 block of South First Street West.

The man charged in connection with the attack -- Jacques David Bernard – pleaded not guilty to a charge of felony deliberate homicide during a Tuesday court appearance.

The City of Missoula Police Department is continuing to investigate the details surrounding the incident.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader