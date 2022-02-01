Name of Missoula stabbing victim released

MISSOULA - Authorities have released the name of the woman who was found stabbed to death late last month in Missoula.

Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott has identified the victim as Angela M. Cole, 39, of Missoula.

Cole was found dead on Jan. 24 at a residence in the 1200 block of South First Street West.

The man charged in connection with the attack -- Jacques David Bernard – pleaded not guilty to a charge of felony deliberate homicide during a Tuesday court appearance.

The City of Missoula Police Department is continuing to investigate the details surrounding the incident.