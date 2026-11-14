MISSOULA — A nationwide ground stop has impacted flights at Missoula's airport.

"If they're unable to communicate, the safest place is going to be on the ground until they resolve the issue," Tim Damrow, MSO Deputy Director, told MTN.

According to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, the Federal Aviation Administration "issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers. FAA technicians are investigating the issue."

Scripps News says they learned from an anonymous air traffic controller that a frequency issue prompted the stop.

Watch the video below:

Nationwide ground stop impacts Missoula flights

In Missoula, as of mid-afternoon, three outbound flights were delayed.

"They've all came back to the terminal. They're sitting on the gate right now," Damrow stated.

Damrow says to check specific airline websites for updates on departures and connections as well as locally through flymissoula.com.

"Check our flight information boards. For those looking to pick passengers up on some of our later arrivals, obviously those are going to be delayed. So, keep up to date on those timely flight status updates and try to show up at the airport at that point. But as of right now, we're kind of in a holding pattern," Damrow said.