New hotel coming to downtown Missoula

Posted at 8:21 AM, Jun 08, 2022
MISSOULA - A new downtown Missoula hotel will open late this summer.

The Wren — operated by Columbia Hospitality — will be located in a 1960’s era building that has been renovated and revitalized into a locally inspired boutique hotel.

There will be a café on the ground floor, operated by Black Coffee Roasters, and a Revolvr Menswear location, a Montana-based men’s clothing retailer, according to a news release.

The Wren will have nine room types, with a total of 73 rooms.

This is the third property owned, designed, and repurposed by a Bozeman-based group, which says it resurrects old unused buildings and breathes new life into them.

