NorthWestern Energy upgrading natural gas pipeline infrastructure along Madison Street Bridge

MISSOULA — NorthWestern Energy is installing an 8" natural gas pipeline near the Madison Street Bridge in Missoula.

The utility reports the project will increase natural gas capacity in the area and will also replace an existing natural gas pipeline under the Clark Fork River.

Construction equipment will be located at Jeannette Rankin Park in the 600 block of South Fifth Street East.

Pedestrian traffic will be detoured for the safety of the public and the construction crews.

Construction work will take place on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. until about the end of January.

NorthWestern Energy reports the new pipeline will provide increased service reliability for the utility's Energy’s Missoula customers.

Visit https://northwesternenergy.com/about-us/our-projects/missoula-madison-street-bridge-pipeline-project for additional information about the project.