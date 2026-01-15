Not par for the course: Missoula golfers enjoy unusually warm January weather

MISSOULA — It seems pretty wild to golf in January, but people at Missoula's Linda Vista are doing it.

With unseasonably warm weather and no snow, the green is thawed and playable.

Hundreds have teed off in Missoula over the past few days — making for the earliest season opening in Linda Vista's history.

"I mean they're pretty much ready at all times, as long as there's no snow on it or frost, so it wouldn't really damage it. The grass is fairly dormant to my knowledge right now, so our superintendent kind of just gives us the the green light if we're good to go," Linda Vista head golf professional Matthew Cooper said. "So we were. As long as it's not frosted over or anything like that, we should be good to go."

While the driving range is not open yet, golf is first come first serve while the temperatures stick around. Currently, the course is walk only.