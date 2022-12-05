2 hurt in elevator malfunction at old Missoula Public Library

MISSOULA - Two people inside an elevator at the former Missoula Public Library received minor injuries after the elevator malfunctioned Monday morning.

City officials say the two people were inside the elevator shortly before 10 a.m. when it failed to stop and rose to the top of the building, hitting the stop mechanism abruptly.

The two people inside suffered minor injuries, and one was transported for medical care.

Personnel from the Missoula Fire Department arrived within minutes of the call and evacuated the elevator and evaluated the situation.

Elevator technicians responded quickly and are working on the elevator.

The City of Missoula owns the old library building, following the donation of the entire 300 block of East Main Street by the Payne family of Missoula in 2019.

In the press release, officials say the elevator was inspected on Sept. 6, 2022.