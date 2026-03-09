Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One in jail, one bonded out following Missoula deadly shooting

MISSOULA — MTN has been following last week's deadly shooting in Missoula involving bail bondsmen from Billings.

We reported last week that two men were facing charges for the incident. Here's what we know as of March 9.

Both men were directly filed to district court, meaning a jail-based arraignment did not take place.

Brandon Tyler Wakefield is being held at the Missoula County Detention Center on charges of deliberate homicide and assault with a weapon.

Wakefield's hearing has not been scheduled yet.

Meanwhile, Austin Michael Mistretta was bonded out of jail. He was facing an assault with a weapon charge.

His hearing is scheduled for March 16.

We'll update you as we learn more.

