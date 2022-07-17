Watch Now
'Parachutist' injured after crashing into tree in Missoula

Posted at 8:14 AM, Jul 17, 2022
MISSOULA - The Missoula Fire Department (MFD) reports crews rescued "a parachutist" who crashed into a tree on Saturday morning in Missoula.

MFD received reports that "a parachutist" had crashed into a 100-foot-tall tree near the 1600 block of Cinnabar Drive shortly after 10:45 a.m., Battalion Chief Bill Bennett said.

Crews arrived on the scene and found a parachutist trapped in the tree approximately 60-to-70 feet off the ground.

Firefighters used a tower ladder to reach the tree and then used a chainsaw to cut through the branches to reach the person. Bennett says the parachutist was "traumatically injured and a careful removal from both the parachuting harness and the tree was completed."

The victim was in stable condition but was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, according to Bennett.

