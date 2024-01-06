Watch Now
Man dies after being hit by vehicle on Brooks Street in Missoula

Posted at 9:56 PM, Jan 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-06 00:12:24-05

MISSOULA — A man died after being hit by a vehicle on a busy Missoula road on Friday evening.

The Missoula Police Department reports a 44-year-old man passed away after being hit by a vehicle shortly before 7:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Brooks Street.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennett says a preliminary investigation indicates an elderly male who was driving the vehicle involved in the crash is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.

