Pedestrian struck and killed in Missoula

MISSOULA — Missoula Police Department responded early Saturday morning to a call of a vehicle striking a pedestrian at South Avenue and 26th Street.

As deputies arrived just after midnight, other parties were giving CPR to a female in her 60s. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Missoula Police Sgt. Ben Slater said the driver has been identified and is cooperating with the investigation.

The identity of the woman has not been released as of Saturday morning.

Police are asking those who witnessed the collision or observed the area just prior to the collision call Detective Griesse at 406-552-6282.