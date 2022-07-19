Watch Now
Perimeter set up as Missoula PD searches for suspect

Posted at 4:08 PM, Jul 19, 2022
MISSOULA - The Missoula Police Department is searching for a suspect in the area of Clark Street and Mary Avenue.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male who was last seen wearing a black shirt, jeans, and a baseball hat.

A social media post notes, "this is an evolving situation and we do not believe there is a direct threat to the public."

Law enforcement reports there is no indication the male is armed.

Missoula Police Department is being assisted by partnering law enforcement agencies.

No further information is available at this time.

