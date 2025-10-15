Planned power outage to impact parts of Lolo

MISSOULA - NorthWestern Energy has a planned power outage scheduled for parts of Lolo beginning on Thursday night.

The utility will be upgrading a transmission line to serve growing energy demand and improve system reliability.

The planned power outage is scheduled to run from 11 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 16, to approximately 4 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 17.

Customers who will be impacted by the planned outage will be informed through an automated phone message, provided their account includes a current phone number.

Missoula Electric Cooperative members west of U.S. Highway 93 — including areas such as U.S. Highway 12 into Idaho, Delarka Drive, and Mormon Creek Road will be impacted by the outage.