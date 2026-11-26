MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula's Poverello Center wants to ensure people experiencing food insecurity and anyone who needs a place to spend Thanksgiving have somewhere to eat.

Last year, they served around 350 people, and it takes a lot of effort to make a big impact.

Take a behind-the-scenes look to see the work, volunteers and community support that bring Thanksgiving dinner together:

Poverello Center prepares Thanksgiving meals for hundreds

“Probably beginning of November, we start pulling turkeys, so then we can start breaking them down. We're doing mashed potatoes, stuffing, turkey, gravy, green bean casserole, and we have pumpkin pies," Food Programs Supervisor Logan Van Dam told MTN.

Van Dam says thanks to community partners and volunteer support, 55 turkeys, hundreds of pounds of potatoes, and all sorts of fixings fed hundreds.

"Especially here, it's rough most days. So, especially around the holidays, it's probably getting a lot more rough, so if we can do anything to make it a little easier to be alone on the holidays or be homeless on the holidays, it's the least we can do," Van Dam explained.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., anyone could stop by the Pov for as many plates as they’d like.

"So, you can get, as you said, also to-go plates too, that people can maybe wrap up and save for another day as well?" MTN asked.

"Or if you have someone at home that can't make it with you, bring them a plate. Making sure everyone eats on Thanksgiving," Van Dam said.