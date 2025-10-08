Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Prescribed burn planned for Big Flat Road area in Missoula

MISSOULA - A prescribed burn is scheduled to begin on Wednesday in the area of Big Flat Road and Saddleback Lane in the Missoula area.

The burn will take place on 70 acres of private land as part of a larger 250-acre project funded by the Montana DNRC Montana Forest Action Plan grant for the Big Flat Forest Restoration Project.

A news release notes that smoke will be visible from the greater Missoula area.

Possible traffic congestion is possible in the areas of Big Flat Road, Horseback Ridge Road, and Saddleback Lane.

No road closures are expected. The burn area will be closed to the public.

The Big Flat Forest Restoration Project is a multi-year, coordinated effort on private land between Montana Forest Consultants, Montana DNRC, forestry contractors, as well as other local, state, and federal organizations.

