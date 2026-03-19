Proposed Bonner Mill AI data center faces power supply questions as energy supplier denies commitment

BONNER — A proposal is in the works to put a small artificial intelligence data center at the Bonner Mill Industrial Park, but a key energy supplier says it has not committed to the project.

While mill officials previously indicated power would come from Energy Keepers in Polson, the energy supplier said Thursday afternoon that it is not officially on board with the project. In a statement, Energy Keepers said it has not made a commitment and does not comment on ongoing business discussions.

“EKI would like to clarify that as a supplier of wholesale electricity to support Montana businesses we continually assess various commercial opportunities, including inquiries from potential large-scale energy consumers. We have no commitment to provide power to this or any other specific data center project,” the statement said in part.

More information about the proposal, including the identity of the data center company, will be revealed at a community meeting Friday. Friends of Two Rivers is hosting the meeting from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church in Bonner. Representatives from the mill, the data center company CEO and staff, and Missoula County officials will be there to answer questions from the community.

The plan would put the data center in the former United Forest Products building along Highway 200. In the fall, United Forest Products closed its Bonner facility, leaving the mill with a major vacancy and laying off dozens of workers.

Additional reporting by Caroline Weiss

