Public invited to take part in Missoula Community JEDI Network Summit

MISSOULA - The Missoula Community JEDI Network is inviting people to take part in its inaugural summit, “Be the Change: Resilience Through Equity.”

Organizers say the event “will be an opportunity to collectively build community resilience through equity-minded approaches to challenging problems.”

The summit — which runs on Thursday, Oct. 27, and Friday, Oct. 28 on the University of Montana campus — is being hosted by the Missoula Community Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (JEDI) Network.

Those taking part in the event will “explore opportunities for creating a cohesive and holistic community approach to justice, equity, diversity and inclusion for all,” a news release states.

The public is also invited to attend the free keynote event featuring James Whitfield of Be Culture, an organization that helps “boards, executives and civic leaders strategically mobilize people across their organizations and communities to effectively and sustainably develop the culture they seek.”

The event will run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 27, in the University Center Ballroom and people are asked to RSVP online*. Organizers note attendance will be capped at 700 people.

A day of working sessions on Friday will cover education and access, health, neighborhood and the built environment, social and community context, and economic stability. An additional intensive session will focus on implicit bias training.

Registration* for the Friday work sessions is open now, with attendance capped at 250 people. Registration fees are $20 per person and are offered on a sliding scale to encourage participation.

The full schedule with course descriptions and presenters is online at http://missoula.co/equity and https://www.engagemissoula.com/jedi.

The Missoula Community JEDI Network includes All Nations Health Center, the City of Missoula, the Missoula City-County Health Department, the Human Resource Council, Missoula County, Missoula County Public Schools, Partnership Health Center, University of Montana and the Western Montana LGBTQ+ Community Center.

*Please disregard the “New Student Success” heading on the registration pages.

