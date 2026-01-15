Rally outside Missoula's Social Security Administration office

MISSOULA — There was a small rally outside the Social Security Administration office in Missoula Wednesday afternoon.

It was organized by Social Security Works, to oppose cuts to the Social Security workforce, as part of a nationwide call from the American Federation of Government Employees union.

They were calling for no cuts to funding or workforce and full staffing at the Social Security Administration.

“We want to raise awareness about this. We want to protect Social Security for future generations. We want to protect Social Security for the people that have paid into it as well, and for the workers and so they have a living wage as well,” said Tiana Albery, a Montana organizer with Social Security Works.

The Trump Administration has not detailed their plans for the Social Security Administration.

WATCH HERE: