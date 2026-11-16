Search underway for missing 12-year-old boy in Missoula County

MISSOULA CO., Mont. — Authorities in Missoula County are searching for 12-year-old Kellan Holzworth, who went missing from the Horseshoe Hills Trail and Woodworth Road area, which is near Seeley Lake.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office says Holzworth was last seen Sunday night around 9 p.m.

Missoula County Sheriff's Office

Holzworth is just over 5 feet tall. He has black hair and brown eyes and is likely wearing a black coat, according to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.

Search operations are being supported by Missoula County Sheriff's Office Deputies, Seeley-Swan Search and Rescue, and Missoula County Search and Rescue.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office says anyone who has seen Holzworth or has any information about his whereabouts should call 911 immediately.